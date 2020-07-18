Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Receives $52.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.25.

OTTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Otter Tail from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.18. 85,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $57.74. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $234.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 14.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 16.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 139.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 20,780 shares during the period. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.