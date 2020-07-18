Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Immunotec Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of OXFD stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15. Oxford Immunotec Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a current ratio of 14.30.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Balthrop bought 4,000 shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $50,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith bought 26,000 shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,107,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 32,075 shares of company stock valued at $370,126 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXFD. State Street Corp lifted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

