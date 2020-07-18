Paxos Standard (PAX) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $244.43 million and $140.93 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Gate.io, Coinbit and CoinPlace.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BigONE, OKCoin, FCoin, CoinEx, ABCC, ZB.COM, P2PB2B, BitMax, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Gate.io, KuCoin, HitBTC, CoinPlace, DDEX, Bitfinex, OKEx, MXC, TOKOK, CoinBene, Bitrue, WazirX, BW.com, Hotbit, DigiFinex, SouthXchange, Coinbit, BCEX, CoinExchange, BitMart, Iquant, Coinsuper, Bit-Z, C2CX, Kyber Network, Crex24, Coinall, Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

