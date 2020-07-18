PCHAIN (PI) Trading Down 14.9% This Week

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit, IDEX and Bibox. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $8,565.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045772 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.23 or 0.04971250 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00019378 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031968 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,011,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 775,745,467 tokens. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, DEx.top, IDEX, Switcheo Network and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

