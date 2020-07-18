Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €127.00 ($142.70).

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFV. Warburg Research set a €126.00 ($141.57) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($157.30) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($146.07) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of ETR:PFV traded up €2.20 ($2.47) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €170.20 ($191.24). 3,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.92. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a twelve month low of €104.40 ($117.30) and a twelve month high of €175.60 ($197.30). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €162.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €150.07.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

