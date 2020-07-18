Pirate Chain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $305,896.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0319 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $5.18 million and approximately $305,896.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.82 or 0.01886789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00088146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00187453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001104 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain launched on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 162,216,961 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

