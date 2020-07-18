PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PLDT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PLDT from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PLDT has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. PLDT has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.36.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $857.16 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that PLDT will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PLDT during the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PLDT by 18.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in PLDT by 2,316.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PLDT by 57.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PLDT by 24.9% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

