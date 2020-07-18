Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Precision BioSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

DTIL opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. Precision BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 369.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in Precision BioSciences during the second quarter worth $540,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 47,617 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.