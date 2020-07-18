Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APTS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.7% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 30,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 80.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APTS traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 283,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,409. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $350.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($3.68). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit