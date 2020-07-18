Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.59 Million

Analysts expect Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) to post $314.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $317.70 million and the lowest is $304.09 million. Premier posted sales of $316.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Premier.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.77 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Premier from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.45.

NASDAQ PINC traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 382,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,223. Premier has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $40.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Premier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Premier by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Premier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 821.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Featured Article: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier (PINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.