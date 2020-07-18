PressOne (PRS) Market Cap Tops $6.40 Million

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, PressOne has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One PressOne token can currently be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PressOne has a total market cap of $6.40 million and $58,520.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.85 or 0.01887584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00088110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00187818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001108 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001996 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official website is press.one/en

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

