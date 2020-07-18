Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 166 ($2.04).

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHP. Peel Hunt restated a “restricted” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 155 ($1.91) in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Primary Health Properties to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 165 ($2.03) to GBX 179 ($2.20) in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.09) target price (up from GBX 168 ($2.07)) on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

LON PHP traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 148.80 ($1.83). 3,269,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,202. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 154.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 154.98. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35. Primary Health Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 120.40 ($1.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 167.60 ($2.06).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

In other Primary Health Properties news, insider Harry Abraham Hyman purchased 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 155 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £562.65 ($692.41). Also, insider Steven Owen purchased 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 160 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £12,787.20 ($15,736.16). Insiders have bought a total of 8,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,234 over the last ninety days.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

