QASH (QASH) Market Capitalization Tops $12.89 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. QASH has a market capitalization of $12.89 million and $86,351.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QASH has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One QASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, LATOKEN and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.79 or 0.01887391 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00087981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00187718 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH launched on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, EXX, Liquid, Ethfinex, IDEX, Gate.io, Hotbit, Huobi and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

