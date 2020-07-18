Qbao (QBT) Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Qbao token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Allcoin, CoinEgg and Gate.io. Qbao has a market capitalization of $306,641.92 and approximately $1,903.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000070 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000054 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

Qbao is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinnest, CoinEgg, Allcoin and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

