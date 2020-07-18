Qredit (XQR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $394.00

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Qredit has a market cap of $251,255.27 and $394.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qredit coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Qredit has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002296 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005396 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001519 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000180 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qredit Profile

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

