QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $471,134.35 and approximately $340,037.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.82 or 0.01886789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00088146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00187453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001104 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,025,330 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.