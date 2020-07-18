Quant (QNT) Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Quant has a total market capitalization of $86.70 million and $1.98 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can currently be purchased for about $7.18 or 0.00078449 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. During the last week, Quant has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00326612 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00050171 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012103 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012246 BTC.

Datamine (DAM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Quant Profile

QNT is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.