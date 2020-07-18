Quantis Network (QUAN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $118.00

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. Quantis Network has a market cap of $3,642.73 and $118.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

