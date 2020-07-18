Quasarcoin Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Quasarcoin has a total market cap of $115,931.59 and approximately $4,181.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quasarcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last week, Quasarcoin has traded 41.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00053665 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,447,829 coins and its circulating supply is 168,447,829 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

