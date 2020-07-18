Qubitica (QBIT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $94,131.00

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Qubitica has a total market cap of $24.19 million and $94,131.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubitica token can currently be purchased for approximately $29.91 or 0.00326589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qubitica has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009577 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00078763 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00050141 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012096 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Datamine (DAM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002015 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net

Buying and Selling Qubitica

Qubitica can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

