QuickX Protocol Trading 7.5% Higher This Week (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $6.66 million and $237,547.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045772 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.23 or 0.04971250 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00019378 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031968 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

