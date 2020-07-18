R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of R C M Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of R C M Technologies from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

RCMT opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $18.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. R C M Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 million. R C M Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, analysts expect that R C M Technologies will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other R C M Technologies news, CFO Kevin D. Miller purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger H. Ballou purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,100,000 shares of company stock worth $1,320,000 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

