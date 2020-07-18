R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

RCM has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded R1 RCM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.43.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $13.99.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $320.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.76 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 174.42% and a net margin of 2.44%. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,064,652 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 285,995 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,233 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 54,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,718 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $20,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 785,200 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 291,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

