Raiden Network Token (RDN) Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00002820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $13.15 million and $1.78 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,910,504 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

