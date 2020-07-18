Raymond James Reiterates “$20.00” Price Target for Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

NASDAQ CBIO opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. Catalyst Biosciences has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $8.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.40.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

