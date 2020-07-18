Red Pulse Phoenix Achieves Market Cap of $2.97 Million (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $1.05 million worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official message board for Red Pulse Phoenix is blog.red-pulse.com . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

