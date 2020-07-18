Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. Redwood Trust reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of ($7.58) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

RWT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

In related news, Director Fred Matera bought 13,000 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RWT remained flat at $$6.73 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,260. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

