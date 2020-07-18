Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $619.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $555.00 to $619.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on REGN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $559.00 to $734.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $567.93.

Shares of REGN opened at $644.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $614.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $655.93.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 150,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.22, for a total transaction of $85,907,820.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,246,820.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 2,380 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.48, for a total value of $1,507,682.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,915,563.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,610 shares of company stock worth $122,622,337 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

