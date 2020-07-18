Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBNC. ValuEngine upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th.
RBNC stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.33. 24,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,786. Reliant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.15.
In other news, Director William Lawson Mabry acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $43,680.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $94,516. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 27,043 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 323,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,640,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $2,345,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 21,006 shares in the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Reliant Bancorp Company Profile
Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.
