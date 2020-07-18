Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBNC. ValuEngine upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th.

RBNC stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.33. 24,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,786. Reliant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.69 million. Research analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Lawson Mabry acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $43,680.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $94,516. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 27,043 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 323,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,640,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $2,345,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 21,006 shares in the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

