Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) will post $48.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retrophin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.05 million to $50.90 million. Retrophin posted sales of $44.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full year sales of $196.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $190.51 million to $207.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $212.76 million, with estimates ranging from $202.40 million to $218.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Retrophin.

Get Retrophin alerts:

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.70. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 57.01%. The business had revenue of $47.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.14 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTRX. ValuEngine downgraded Retrophin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Retrophin from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on Retrophin in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Retrophin stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.69. 406,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,493. The company has a market capitalization of $892.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87. Retrophin has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $21.91.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 3,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $46,205.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,612.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 16,364 shares of company stock worth $298,850 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Retrophin by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Retrophin during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Retrophin during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Retrophin during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Retrophin during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Read More: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retrophin (RTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.