SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SAFRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised SAFRAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SAFRAN/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAFRAN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

SAFRAN/ADR stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $26.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.60. SAFRAN/ADR has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $41.54.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

