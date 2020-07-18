SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.97 Million

Analysts expect SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) to report $18.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SB One Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.10 million. SB One Bancorp reported sales of $19.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will report full year sales of $76.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $76.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $80.90 million, with estimates ranging from $80.70 million to $81.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SB One Bancorp.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 million. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 22.33%.

SBBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered SB One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SB One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:SBBX traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $18.91. 11,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,738. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $178.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.92. SB One Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $25.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBBX. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $4,130,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SB One Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $2,621,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SB One Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $451,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SB One Bancorp by 9.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 175,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SB One Bancorp by 17.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

