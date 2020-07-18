Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Receives $22.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGMS. BidaskClub lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 747.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,040,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,942 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,015,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,201,000 after acquiring an additional 303,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,380,000 after purchasing an additional 205,566 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 758,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,306,000 after acquiring an additional 215,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after buying an additional 27,269 shares in the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGMS stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.81. 888,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,674. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.50). Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

