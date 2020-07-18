SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCYX shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Broadfin Capital LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 2.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,099,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,917,000 after acquiring an additional 488,888 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 213,724 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 363.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 180,314 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 104,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCYX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86. SCYNEXIS has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.80. Analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

