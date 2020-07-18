Sentient Coin (SEN) Price Hits $0.0004

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. Sentient Coin has a total market capitalization of $526,106.88 and approximately $12,890.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00048690 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.41 or 0.00758003 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.78 or 0.01777561 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00168091 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009809 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010216 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00164139 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,190.97 or 1.00367897 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Sentient Coin Profile

Sentient Coin (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

