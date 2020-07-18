Shift One Day Trading Volume Tops $900.00 (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. Shift has a total market capitalization of $395,629.55 and approximately $900.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shift has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Shift

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Shift is www.shiftproject.com . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Shift

