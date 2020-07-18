Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $1,250.00 at National Bank Financial

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from $850.00 to $1,250.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHOP. Raymond James cut Shopify from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Shopify from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $866.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $786.00 to $1,127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $746.21.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $928.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $874.46 and its 200 day moving average is $602.66. Shopify has a twelve month low of $282.08 and a twelve month high of $1,074.98. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Shopify will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Shopify by 24.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,229,000 after buying an additional 1,050,841 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Shopify by 69.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,670,000 after buying an additional 1,991,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,911,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Shopify by 46.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 762,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,940,000 after buying an additional 241,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Shopify by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,841,000 after buying an additional 146,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

