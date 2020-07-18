SkinCoin (SKIN) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One SkinCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC and Cryptopia. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $41,428.94 and approximately $3,095.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SkinCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.01887932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00086933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00186570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00001092 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin’s genesis date was June 7th, 2017. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 tokens. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

SkinCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SkinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SkinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.