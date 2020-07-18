SmartCash (SMART) Market Cap Hits $4.33 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. SmartCash has a market cap of $4.33 million and $134,175.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,162.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.70 or 0.02572422 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.58 or 0.02451075 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00464644 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.00742847 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012755 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00066212 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00645569 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00014446 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, HitBTC, CoinBene and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

