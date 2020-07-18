Social Send (SEND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12.00

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $258,282.37 and approximately $12.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Social Send has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00024269 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004746 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001167 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002897 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 50.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

