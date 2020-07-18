Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.73-0.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.81. Sonoco Products also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.73-0.83 EPS.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.84. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $63.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

SON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sonoco Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.57.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

