Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its third quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.73-0.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.81. Sonoco Products also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.73-0.83 EPS.
Sonoco Products stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.84. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $63.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sonoco Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.57.
About Sonoco Products
Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.
See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.