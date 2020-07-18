SPINDLE Reaches Market Capitalization of $452,630.89 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $452,630.89 and approximately $104.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $20.33, $13.77 and $18.94. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SPINDLE Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $50.98, $13.77, $18.94, $10.39, $24.43, $32.15, $20.33, $7.50, $24.68, $33.94 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

