Stakenet (XSN) Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stakenet has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. Stakenet has a market cap of $24.93 million and $1.58 million worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stakenet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00757883 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010378 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00164352 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007649 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 107,988,395 coins and its circulating supply is 104,530,248 coins. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakenet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.