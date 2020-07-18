Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.23. Stantec posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $712.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.79 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 12.01%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.69.

Shares of STN stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.02. 81,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,639. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.13. Stantec has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $32.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at $40,189,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 357.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,784,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,970 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stantec by 62.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,997,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,526,000 after acquiring an additional 766,988 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in Stantec in the first quarter valued at $18,127,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,404,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,751,000 after acquiring an additional 549,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

