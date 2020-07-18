Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $674.75 Million

Analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to announce $674.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $680.46 million and the lowest is $669.03 million. Stantec posted sales of $712.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year sales of $2.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $712.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.79 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on STN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stantec in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth $32,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STN stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $32.02. 81,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.13. Stantec has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $32.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

