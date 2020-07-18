Storj Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. Storj has a market capitalization of $32.95 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Binance, IDEX and OKEx. Over the last week, Storj has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Storj Profile

Storj was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,994,733 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Liquid, Upbit, Liqui, Poloniex, IDAX, Tidex, IDEX, OKEx, ABCC, Livecoin, Ethfinex, Binance, Huobi, CoinTiger, Gate.io and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

