Streamr (DATA) Hits Market Cap of $40.32 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $40.32 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045746 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.84 or 0.04964177 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00019265 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031986 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (DATA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,943,835 tokens. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.