SunTrust Banks Boosts Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $100.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price target lifted by SunTrust Banks from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MANH. BidaskClub cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $95.07 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $96.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.90 and a 200-day moving average of $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 2.04.
In other news, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,790,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 128,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,605,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,351.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $3,728,695. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.5% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,076,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,914,000 after purchasing an additional 169,940 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,562,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,832,000 after purchasing an additional 342,492 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 126.2% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,268,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,212,000 after purchasing an additional 707,881 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,244,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,018,000 after purchasing an additional 70,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $86,109,000.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
Featured Article: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.