SunTrust Banks Boosts Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $100.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price target lifted by SunTrust Banks from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MANH. BidaskClub cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $95.07 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $96.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.90 and a 200-day moving average of $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.55 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 58.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,790,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 128,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,605,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,351.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $3,728,695. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.5% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,076,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,914,000 after purchasing an additional 169,940 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,562,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,832,000 after purchasing an additional 342,492 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 126.2% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,268,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,212,000 after purchasing an additional 707,881 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,244,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,018,000 after purchasing an additional 70,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $86,109,000.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

