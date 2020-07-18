Super Zero Protocol (SERO) 1-Day Volume Hits $13.20 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $57.32 million and $13.20 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.70 or 0.02572422 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00066212 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 642,667,349 coins and its circulating supply is 276,990,355 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

