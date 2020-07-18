SVB Leerink Raises Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $66.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hologic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.28.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $61.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Hologic has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.10 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $567,356.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,838 shares of company stock worth $12,752,550 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,628,000 after purchasing an additional 137,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,777,000 after acquiring an additional 261,317 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,564,000 after acquiring an additional 359,054 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,506,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,081,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,222,000 after purchasing an additional 64,794 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

